Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.91 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $35.31 or 0.00154569 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $75.91 million and $22,526.64 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00410540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.51 or 0.28816876 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00592010 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.