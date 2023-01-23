VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Downgraded by TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FORA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE FORA traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.17. 7,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918. The company has a market cap of C$174.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

