Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after buying an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

