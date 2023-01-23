Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 99,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,843,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.