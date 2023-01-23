Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.70. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 108,696 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on VORB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Virgin Orbit Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
