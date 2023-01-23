Virginia National Bank Sells 135 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Virginia National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,168. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

