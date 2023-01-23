Virginia National Bank Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Virginia National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,442 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.93. 280,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

