Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,055,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,245 shares.The stock last traded at $11.95 and had previously closed at $11.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 294.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 174,283 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

