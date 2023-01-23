Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

