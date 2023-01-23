Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $201.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($244.57) to €150.00 ($163.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $71.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

