Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Hits $113.02 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $113.02 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
