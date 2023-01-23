VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $128.95 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $128.95 million and $990,945.98 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,698,675,925,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,398,198,333,543 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

