Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.52

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 241300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Wabash National Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $1,889,693. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

