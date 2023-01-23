Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $18,313,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 331.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.22.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and a 200-day moving average of $319.52. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

