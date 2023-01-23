WazirX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. WazirX has a total market cap of $72.06 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

