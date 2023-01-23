Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $105.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

ALL opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

