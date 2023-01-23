Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $47.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.92.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.