Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $5.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

