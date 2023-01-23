Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $190,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

WELL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

