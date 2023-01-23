WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $181.33 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $181.33 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00415028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.59 or 0.29131932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00591709 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 963,142,980 coins and its circulating supply is 255,287,212 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 963,142,979.9626642 with 250,286,580.73439166 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.55981763 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,909,785.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

