West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

