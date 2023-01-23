West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 2.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Stock Performance

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $34.69. 167,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,505. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.