West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 294.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 599,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

