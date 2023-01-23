West Family Investments Inc. Buys 2,563 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $91.83. 56,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,634. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

