West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 122,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,139. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

