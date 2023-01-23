West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $719.20. 10,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,460. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.