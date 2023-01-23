West Family Investments Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 2.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,709.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after buying an additional 96,491 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

