West Family Investments Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,415. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

