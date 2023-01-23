West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,252 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

