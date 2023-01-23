West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,643,000 after acquiring an additional 104,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of BMY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.99. 165,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.