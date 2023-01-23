West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.