West Family Investments Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.60. 46,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,074. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

