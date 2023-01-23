West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,325.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,445.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,311.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.