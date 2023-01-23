West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,325.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,445.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,311.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.