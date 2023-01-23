West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,264,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.99. 30,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

