Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $38.46

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $40.35. Western Digital shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2,008,933 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Western Digital Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

