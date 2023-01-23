WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Financial Review

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WeTrade Group and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 7 2 0 2.22

Playtika has a consensus target price of $16.68, suggesting a potential upside of 57.35%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WeTrade Group and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 5.17 $5.18 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.58 billion 1.48 $308.50 million $0.71 14.87

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than WeTrade Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats WeTrade Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

