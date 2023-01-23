WINkLink Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $87.72 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009064 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,110,285.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

