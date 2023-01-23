Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,008,000 after purchasing an additional 825,962 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

