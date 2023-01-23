Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $43.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $399.99. 623,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
