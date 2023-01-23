Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $43.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $399.99. 623,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.