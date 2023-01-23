Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.08. 48,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,794. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.92.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

