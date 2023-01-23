Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

L stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. 22,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,859. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

