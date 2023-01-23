Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.69. 307,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

