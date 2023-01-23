Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.21.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.19. The stock had a trading volume of 152,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,102. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

