Wrapped Velas Price Up 3.2% This Week (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $64.81 million and approximately $11,028.20 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02779874 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,762.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

