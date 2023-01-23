Wrapped Velas Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,497.75 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $11,497.75 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00410540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.51 or 0.28816876 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00592010 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02779874 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,762.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

