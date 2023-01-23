Wrapped Velas (WVLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,758.45

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $63.21 million and $11,758.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02812393 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,865.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

