X Square Capital LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.70. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

