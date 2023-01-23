X Square Capital LLC Buys 607 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,901,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 292,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

SU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 232,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.