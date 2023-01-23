X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,869,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.97.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

