X Square Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

